Meet spoiler: Sumeet’s life in danger

Zee TV’s show, Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the storyline, Manmeet gets a call from a goon who make him talk to Sumeet. The latter requests her father to save her. Manmeet agrees to give the goons a huge amount in return for Sumeet. However, the goon asks Manmeet to hand over Cheeku to them in return for Sumeet. Manmeet hides the deal to Meet. The latter decides to meet the orphanage man to uncover the mystery and hands over Cheeku’s responsibility to Manmeet.

Manmeet, in a dilemma, sacrifices Cheeku to save his daughter. He calls Kanika and hands Cheeku over to him. Meanwhile, Meet disguises as Kanika and meets the orphanage man. While talking about the death of Mohan, Meet learns that Kanika killed him, and she is the real culprit behind this entire drama. Meet comes home on time and saves Cheeku. She also exposes Kanika in front of the family, but she manages to escape.

In the coming episode, Manmeet and Meet go on a search for Sumeet. The latter smartly leaves hints for her mother to locate her. Meet understands Sumeet’s hints and reaches the location where she is being trapped. However, she fails to see Sumeet tied near a boiling water vessel.

What will happen next? Will Meet manage to save Sumeet’s life?

