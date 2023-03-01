Zee TV’s new show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Manmeet creates another huddle for Meet Hooda. He comes to meet Meet Hooda and brings a short wrestling outfit. He gives Meet Hooda the dress and asks him to wear the same and come for the match. Meet Hooda refuses to do so and soon, Manmeet mentions how she will be called a loser if she fails to wear the outfit and come for the match.

Yashoda blames Sundari for smoking cigarettes. However, Manmeet puts the blame on Meet Hooda. She mentions being innocent but Manmeet refuses to believe her. Soon, she proves her innocence by giving all proof. Meet Hooda is found not guilty and hence Manmeet is forced to agree Meet Hooda’s conditions.

Now, in the coming episode, Meet Hooda wears the wrestling outfit given by Manmeet and gets ready for the big fight. She comes in front of all and Yashoda gets shocked to see her. Yashoda gets angry at Meet Hooda for being shameless. However, the latter gives a befitting reply to Yashoda and Manmeet.

What will happen next? Who will win the match?

