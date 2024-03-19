Mehndi Wala Ghar spoiler: Janki Maa stops Mauli from leaving the house

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Mehndi Wala Ghar produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Mauli and Rahul are in Mumbai to handle the legal trouble. While they try to get out of one trouble, they come across a new issue wherein a few goons attack on Mauli. However, Rahul comes to her rescue and fights with the goons to save Mauli. Amidst their fight, Rahul gets injured and Mauli gets worried for him. While Mauli nurses her wound, she develops feelings for Rahul.

The Agrawal family learns about Manas’ affair with Aashna. All the members talk ill about Manas over his extra marital affair. However, his mother steps in and defends him. When the women of the family why he married Mauli if he was in a relationship, his mother reveals that he married Mauli because of his father Manoj’s pressure. Soon, Manas’s mother also declares that Mauli and Manas are already divorced and are not husband and wife anymore.

In the coming episode, Mauli returns home and the family starts taunting her. Mauli’s uncles asks her to leave the house as she is no longer the daughter-in-law of Agrawal family. Mauli gets shocked to learn that the family knows her marriage secret. She gets emotional and decides to leave the house. However, Janki Maa stops Mauli from leaving and declares that the latter be staying in the house as the daughter-in-law.

The narrative revolves around the Agrawal family residing in Ujjain, specifically at Agrawal Sadan, fondly known as Mehndi Wala Ghar. The show delves into the joys, laughter, and togetherness that define the fabric of a joint family. The ensemble cast includes notable actors such as Shruti Anand, Shehzad Shaikh, Vibha Chibber, Kanwarjit Paintal, Karan Mehra, Ravi Gossain, Rushad Rana, Arpit Kapoor, Aastha Choudhary, Gunn Kansara, Ushma Rathod, Khalida Jan, and Reema Vohra, among others.