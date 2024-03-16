Mehndi Wala Ghar spoiler: Mauli nurses Rahul’s wound

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Mehndi Wala Ghar produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Vijay refuses tea made by Ajanta, but Janaki Maa steps in, emphasizing that everyone must fulfil their assigned duties. She suggests that those with objections can arrange alternatives for themselves elsewhere.

Mauli is struggling to handle her legal trouble. Meanwhile, at her home, a neighbour comes to Mehndi Wala Ghar and talks ill about the family. Soon, she badmouths Mauli which makes her father-in-law angry and he steps forward to stop her. However, the neighbour reveals that Mauli is not the daughter-in-law of the house. Janki Maa and other family members get shocked by her statements.

In the coming episode, Mauli and Rahul are in Mumbai to handle the legal trouble. While they try to get out of one trouble, they come across a new issue wherein a few goons attack on Mauli. However, Rahul comes to her rescue and fights with the goons to save Mauli. Amidst their fight, Rahul gets injured and Mauli gets worried for him. While Mauli nurses her wound, she develops feelings for Rahul.

The narrative revolves around the Agrawal family residing in Ujjain, specifically at Agrawal Sadan, fondly known as Mehndi Wala Ghar. The show delves into the joys, laughter, and togetherness that define the fabric of a joint family. The ensemble cast includes notable actors such as Shruti Anand, Shehzad Shaikh, Vibha Chibber, Kanwarjit Paintal, Karan Mehra, Ravi Gossain, Rushad Rana, Arpit Kapoor, Aastha Choudhary, Gunn Kansara, Ushma Rathod, Khalida Jan, and Reema Vohra, among others.