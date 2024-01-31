Mera Balam Thanedaar spoiler: Drishti files domestic harassment complaint against Vardhan

Colors TV’s new show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Bulbul asks the other girls for help, but their parents get upset and blame Bulbul. Just then, one by one, all the other girls courageously stand up, asserting that they are being forced into unwanted marriages and refuse to proceed with the arrangement.

Rana dismisses their claims, alleging they are lying about being underage and seeking to elope with their boyfriends. The girls collectively accuse Rana of deception, and Rana demands them to provide proof to show he’s wrong. Bulbul gets kidnap and Veer goes to save her. Later, when the society put allegations on Veer and Bulbul’s relationship, they decide to tie the knot.

In the coming episode, Vayu and Vyom express affection towards Bulbul by feeding her at Vardhan’s house. Simultaneously, Veer is at the bus depot, gathering information about Drishti. The next day, Vayu tells everyone that Bulbul is missing and is nowhere to be found. Drishti then files a complaint against Vardhan, accusing him of domestic harassment, and Rana arrives to arrest Vardhan.

How will Vardhan defend himself against Drishti’s allegations?

Starring Shagun Pandey as Veer Pratap Singh and Shruti Choudhary as Bulbul Rajawat, the show Mera Balam Thanedaar delves into the intricacies of a marriage founded on a hidden truth that threatens to unravel the core of their relationship.