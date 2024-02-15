Mera Balam Thanedaar spoiler: Drunk Bulbul dances to Munni badnaam huyi song, Veer gets shocked

Colors TV’s new show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Pandit ji asks Veer and Bulbul to perform a puja wherein they have to tie a holy thread around the tree. However, while performing the ritual, Veer injures his leg by a broken piece of glass. Bulbul and the other family members get shocked and comes to his aid. However, Veer despite the injury continues to perform the ritual which makes Bulbul feel guilty of hiding her age truth from Veer.

Veer advises Bulbul that they should take 6 months to understand and develop their relationship. Bulbul is still concerned because she is unable to keep her secret, and later, after Bulbul falls asleep, Veer removes Drishti’s wallpaper and paints the wall. The next morning, Bulbul notices that Drishti’s wallpaper has been removed, and while walking down the corridor, she meets Veer, who takes her to see his sister Vaani.

In the coming episode, Bulbul goes to the police station with Divya and cleverly resolves a dispute between two people over the purchase of a well. Later that night, when Veer returns home and enters his room, he notices Bulbul, who is dancing to the “Munni badnaam huyi” song with an alcohol bottle acting drunk.

How will Veer react to Bulbul acting all drunk?

Starring Shagun Pandey as Veer Pratap Singh and Shruti Choudhary as Bulbul Rajawat, the show Mera Balam Thanedaar delves into the intricacies of a marriage founded on a hidden truth that threatens to unravel the core of their relationship.