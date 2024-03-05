Mera Balam Thanedaar spoiler: Veer and Bulbul’s cute moment brings them close

Colors TV’s new show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Sulakshana punishes Bulbul and decides to train her well to become a good bahu. Later, Bulbul returns her home for pagphera rasam wherein her mother makes her understand to respect her marriage and asks her to not break it. Bulbul respects her mother’s decision and returns home with Veer. Sulakshana gets happy and gifts ancestral jewellery to Bulbul.

Sulakshana gives her first task to Bulbul. She asks her to cut the onions evenly. Bulbul struggles to cut them even with a blunt knife. Soon, she completes the task but Varnika puts an allegation on Bulbul. She reveals that Bulbul used a chopper to cut the onions. However, Sulakshana learns that Varnika is lying and gives 8 marks to Bulbul after the task which makes the latter happy.

In the coming episode, Bulbul and Veer get ready in their room. However, Bulbul feels shy to see Veer shirtless. Soon, Veer wears his shirt but realizes that one the button is missing. Bulbul decides to stich the button to his uniform. During this moment, Veer and Bulbul come close to each other and share cute chemistry.

Starring Shagun Pandey as Veer Pratap Singh and Shruti Choudhary as Bulbul Rajawat, the show Mera Balam Thanedaar delves into the intricacies of a marriage founded on a hidden truth that threatens to unravel the core of their relationship.