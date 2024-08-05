Mishri Serial Upcoming Twist: Vaani gets angry at Mishri; Mishri gets upset

Mishri the Colors television show produced by Story Square Productions has seen engaging drama with Mishri (Shruti Bhist) giving the plan of making Vaani (Megha Chakraborty) acclimitized to the culture and lifestyle of Raghav’s (Namish Taneja) family. As we know, Raghav has gone to stay with Vaani’s parents, while Vaani along with Mishri has moved to Raghav’s household. We know of Dadi giving the task of cooking for brahmins and making a bhog for them to Vaani. However, Vaani decided to buy from the hotel. Mishri cooked for the brahmins and even served them without Vaani’s knowledge.

The upcoming episode will see Dadi catching the lie of Vaani and getting to know that she did not cook any food, but ordered food from a hotel. When Dadi will scold Vaani, Vani will be furious at Mishri for having cooked and served for the brahmins. Vaani will scold Mishri in front of the brahmins and create a scene. Vaani will ask Mishri why she had to cook when she had clearly told her that she was buying from a hotel. Mishri will be upset that her act angered Vaani.

What will happen now?

Living in Gangapur near Mathura, Mishri is considered a lucky charm, bringing fortune to every event she attends. However, her own life is fraught with challenges as she battles against her fate. Manipulated by her scheming aunt into an unwanted marriage with her middle-aged uncle, Mishri finds an unexpected savior in Raghav, who reluctantly steps in to marry her instead, though his heart belongs to Vaani. Bound by gratitude and a desire for a genuine family, Mishri keeps the secret of her marriage to Raghav, embracing Vaani not as a rival but as the sister she never had. The show has Shruti Bhist as Mishri, Namish Taneja as Raghav and Megha Chakraborty as Vaani.