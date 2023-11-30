Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer put sindoor on Neerja’s hairline

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Protima (Sneha Wagh) losing her life in her bid to save her daughter Neerja’s (Aastha Sharma) life. As we know, Trisha (Alma Hussein) joined hands with Didun (Kamya Punjabi) wherein Trisha asked Didun to kill Neerja. However, Protima overheard this and she vowed to kill Didun if she tried to harm her daughter. In the battle that ensued, Didun killed Protima.

We also wrote about the death of Protima shattering Neerja from within. She was seen singing a lullaby with her mother’s dead body beside her.

The coming drama will be emotional to the core with Neerja doing Protima’s last rites. After the rites, Didun will force to take Neerja along with her. However, Neerja will refuse to go along with Didun and will express the wish to die along with her mother. So Didun will push Neerja near the burning body of Protima when Abeer (Rajveer Singh) will reach there.

He will instantly fill Neerja’s hairline with sindoor and will take her as his wife. He will take Neerja home.

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Ep 142 29th November Written Episode Update

Will the Bagchis accept Neerja as their daughter-in-law?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.