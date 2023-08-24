Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Babban shoots at Neerja

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Abeer (Rajveer Singh) being drawn towards Neerja (Aastha Sharma) all the more. We have also seen Neerja falling in love with Abeer, but restricting herself as his love is not for her but for Trisha. We saw how Abeer saved Neerja when she was trapped in the dark store room. Abeer took care of her and made her feel better.

We also wrote about Kaushik’s (Abhishek Rawat) plan to kill Neerja. He has hired Babban (Satya Tiwari) to kill Neerja. But Babban does not know that the girl he has taken money to kill is actually Neerja.

Kaushik will convince the Bagchi family to send Abeer and Neerja along with him and Munmun to Puri, the same place where Abeer had earlier taken Trisha.

Kaushik would have made arrangements for Babban to shoot at Neerja. The coming episode will see the shocking incident wherein Neerja will be shot at, by Babban.

What will happen next?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap, with Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.