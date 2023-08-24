ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Babban shoots at Neerja

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sunshine Productions will see Babban taking aim at Neerja and shooting at her. What will happen next?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
24 Aug,2023 14:25:40
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Babban shoots at Neerja 845294

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Abeer (Rajveer Singh) being drawn towards Neerja (Aastha Sharma) all the more. We have also seen Neerja falling in love with Abeer, but restricting herself as his love is not for her but for Trisha. We saw how Abeer saved Neerja when she was trapped in the dark store room. Abeer took care of her and made her feel better.

We also wrote about Kaushik’s (Abhishek Rawat) plan to kill Neerja. He has hired Babban (Satya Tiwari) to kill Neerja. But Babban does not know that the girl he has taken money to kill is actually Neerja.

Kaushik will convince the Bagchi family to send Abeer and Neerja along with him and Munmun to Puri, the same place where Abeer had earlier taken Trisha.

Kaushik would have made arrangements for Babban to shoot at Neerja. The coming episode will see the shocking incident wherein Neerja will be shot at, by Babban.

What will happen next?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap, with Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider goes against Dua 845319
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider goes against Dua
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan learns about Jahaan being Sultan 845354
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan learns about Jahaan being Sultan
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: OMG!! Damini shoots Mohan 845299
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: OMG!! Damini shoots Mohan
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Isha to inspect Bhosale Institute 845284
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Isha to inspect Bhosale Institute
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad takes a big decision for Simran 845229
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad takes a big decision for Simran
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir locked himself in the cupboard 845214
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir locks himself in the cupboard
Latest Stories
Cable Cross Over is my favourite exercise: Chetan Hansraj 845337
Cable Cross Over is my favourite exercise: Chetan Hansraj
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi decides to leave Tandon house after humiliation 845355
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi decides to leave Tandon house after humiliation
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi’s love for Lakshmi irks Malishka and Neelam 845347
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi’s love for Lakshmi irks Malishka and Neelam
Dhruv Tara: Will Tara return to the 17th century and punish Dhruv for her father’s death? 845331
Dhruv Tara: Will Tara return to the 17th century and punish Dhruv for her father’s death?
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar and Roshni join hands against Shiv and Surilii 845311
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar and Roshni join hands against Shiv and Surilii
Alia Bhatt Exits Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana? Check Out Details 845309
Alia Bhatt Exits Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana? Check Out Details
Read Latest News