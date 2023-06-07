ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Pandya Store spoiler: Raavi and Shiva get into an intense fight

Raavi and Shiva, who are kidnapped, start fighting with each other. Raavi tries to come close to Shiva, but the latter pushes her away in Star Plus' popular show Pandya Store

Author: Manisha Suthar
07 Jun,2023 18:00:56
Pandya Store spoiler: Raavi and Shiva get into an intense fight

Star Plus’ popular show Pandya Store produced by Sphere Origin, is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Rishita and Dev decide to save Raavi and Shiva. Meanwhile, Aarushi comes to Pandya house. In front of all the neighbors, she announces about her relationship with Dhara. Suman gets angry and informs her that she will never get Aarushi married to Shiva. However, Aarushi lies and tells Suman that Dhara has promised her that she will get married and has given her one lakh rupees. Suman gets shocked by the revelations.

In the coming episode, Raavi and Shiva, who are kidnapped, start fighting with each other. Raavi tries to come close to Shiva, but the latter pushes her away. He scolds Raavi for planning the kidnapping to come close to him. Raavi tries to explain Shiva, but he breaks the door and runs away. Rishita, Dev come to the rescue and tries to stop Shiva along with Raavi.

Will Shiva marry Aarushi?

Pandya Store, as we know, is the Hindi adaptation of the popular South project (Tamil) with the same name. The show on Star Plus is produced by Sphere Origin and has Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and Maira Dharti Sharma playing leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for interesting updates.

Also Read: Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Lakshmi get trapped in a room on engagement day

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad comes to Sahiba's rescue
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad comes to Sahiba's rescue
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai to confess her feelings to Virat
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai to confess her feelings to Virat
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav accepts Kairav-Muskan union
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav accepts Kairav-Muskan union
Pandya Store fame Srashti Maheshwari blessed with a baby girl
Pandya Store fame Srashti Maheshwari blessed with a baby girl
Anupamaa Spoiler: Malti Devi gives Anupamaa a huge responsibility
Anupamaa Spoiler: Malti Devi gives Anupamaa a huge responsibility
You do not have to do anything else if you know how to impress your audience: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame
You do not have to do anything else if you know how to impress your audience: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame
Latest Stories
Summer Style! Naagin 6 Actress Tejasswi Prakash Rocks In A Printed Co-ord Set
Summer Style! Naagin 6 Actress Tejasswi Prakash Rocks In A Printed Co-ord Set
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Race against time for Ranbir to stop Prachi’s wedding
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Race against time for Ranbir to stop Prachi’s wedding
Cuba Gooding Jr Settles S*x Abuse For $6 Million
Cuba Gooding Jr Settles S*x Abuse For $6 Million
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Luthra family learns about Preeta being alive
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Luthra family learns about Preeta being alive
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua misses saving Ruhaan by a whisker
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua misses saving Ruhaan by a whisker
Main Hoon Aparajita spoiler: Mohini’s goons vandalize Aparajita’s house
Main Hoon Aparajita spoiler: Mohini’s goons vandalize Aparajita’s house
Read Latest News