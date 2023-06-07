Pandya Store spoiler: Raavi and Shiva get into an intense fight

Star Plus’ popular show Pandya Store produced by Sphere Origin, is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Rishita and Dev decide to save Raavi and Shiva. Meanwhile, Aarushi comes to Pandya house. In front of all the neighbors, she announces about her relationship with Dhara. Suman gets angry and informs her that she will never get Aarushi married to Shiva. However, Aarushi lies and tells Suman that Dhara has promised her that she will get married and has given her one lakh rupees. Suman gets shocked by the revelations.

In the coming episode, Raavi and Shiva, who are kidnapped, start fighting with each other. Raavi tries to come close to Shiva, but the latter pushes her away. He scolds Raavi for planning the kidnapping to come close to him. Raavi tries to explain Shiva, but he breaks the door and runs away. Rishita, Dev come to the rescue and tries to stop Shiva along with Raavi.

Will Shiva marry Aarushi?

Pandya Store, as we know, is the Hindi adaptation of the popular South project (Tamil) with the same name. The show on Star Plus is produced by Sphere Origin and has Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and Maira Dharti Sharma playing leads.

