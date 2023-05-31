Pandya Store spoiler: Shivank gets arrested

Pandya Store, the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin, has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As per the plot, Shivank ties Shweta and takes her on his bike. Dhara tries to stop him but fails to do so. Later, Raavi witnesses Shivank’s ill behaviour with Shweta and gets shocked. Pandya family decides to capture him and hence rushes behind Shivank. The latter puts Shweta’s life in danger, but Dhara saves her. While Dhara rushes Shweta to the hospital, other family members catch Shivank and beat him up.

In the coming episode, Pandya family takes Shivank to the police station and files a complaint against him for molesting Prerna. Shivank begs them to forgive him. However, they refuse to do so. The police arrest Shivank. The latter gets angry and threatens to seek revenge from Pandya family.

Will Shivank get bail?

Pandya Store as we know, is the Hindi adaptation of the popular South project (Tamil) with the same name. The show on Star Plus is produced by Sphere Origin and has Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and Maira Dharti Sharma playing leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for interesting updates.

Also Read: Vote Now: Most Popular Supporting Actor/Actress In A Digital Film: Akshay Oberoi, Sikandar Kher, Deepak Dobriyal, Shefali Shah, Kusha Kapila, Sharib Hashmi