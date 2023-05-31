ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Pandya Store spoiler: Shivank gets arrested

Pandya family takes Shivank to the police station and files a complaint against him for molesting Prerna. Police arrest Shivank in Star Plus show Pandya Store.

Author: Manisha Suthar
31 May,2023 14:21:23
Pandya Store spoiler: Shivank gets arrested

Pandya Store, the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin, has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As per the plot, Shivank ties Shweta and takes her on his bike. Dhara tries to stop him but fails to do so. Later, Raavi witnesses Shivank’s ill behaviour with Shweta and gets shocked. Pandya family decides to capture him and hence rushes behind Shivank. The latter puts Shweta’s life in danger, but Dhara saves her. While Dhara rushes Shweta to the hospital, other family members catch Shivank and beat him up.

In the coming episode, Pandya family takes Shivank to the police station and files a complaint against him for molesting Prerna. Shivank begs them to forgive him. However, they refuse to do so. The police arrest Shivank. The latter gets angry and threatens to seek revenge from Pandya family.

Will Shivank get bail?

Pandya Store as we know, is the Hindi adaptation of the popular South project (Tamil) with the same name. The show on Star Plus is produced by Sphere Origin and has Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and Maira Dharti Sharma playing leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for interesting updates.

Also Read: Vote Now: Most Popular Supporting Actor/Actress In A Digital Film: Akshay Oberoi, Sikandar Kher, Deepak Dobriyal, Shefali Shah, Kusha Kapila, Sharib Hashmi

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Pandya Store spoiler: Pandya family beats up Shivank
Pandya Store spoiler: Pandya family beats up Shivank
Television Finds Its Own Geet From Jab We Met As Titli From StarPlus New Show TITLI
Television Finds Its Own Geet From Jab We Met As Titli From StarPlus New Show TITLI
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Abhir's shocking request to Abhimanyu
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Abhir's shocking request to Abhimanyu
Pandya Store spoiler: Krish learns about Shweta's pregnancy truth
Pandya Store spoiler: Krish learns about Shweta's pregnancy truth
Pandya Store spoiler: Dhara learns about Aarushi being her step-sister
Pandya Store spoiler: Dhara learns about Aarushi being her step-sister
Anupamaa spoiler: OMG! Anuj and Anupamaa to part ways
Anupamaa spoiler: OMG! Anuj and Anupamaa to part ways
Latest Stories
“I was the first one to fight for pay parity”, Kangana Ranaut on Priyanka Chopra’s take on ‘pay gap’ in industry
“I was the first one to fight for pay parity”, Kangana Ranaut on Priyanka Chopra’s take on ‘pay gap’ in industry
Exclusive: Sameer Malhotra joins the cast of Sony TV’s show Barsaatein
Exclusive: Sameer Malhotra joins the cast of Sony TV’s show Barsaatein
10 Years Of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: IWMBuzz revisits the movie on its special day
10 Years Of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: IWMBuzz revisits the movie on its special day
Polite Society Review: Sibling Revelry Too Clever For Its Own Good
Polite Society Review: Sibling Revelry Too Clever For Its Own Good
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki realizes her love for Rajveer
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki realizes her love for Rajveer
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Neelam questions Lakshmi about the jewellery store drama
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Neelam questions Lakshmi about the jewellery store drama
Read Latest News