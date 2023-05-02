Pandya Store Spoiler: Shivank tricks Dhara

Pandya Store will see Shivank out beating Dhara in her own plan.

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen enticing drama during the wedding of Krish Pandya (Mohit Parmar) and Prerna (Maira Dharti Sharma). We saw how Dhara came in the disguise of an old woman to spoil the plan of Shweta (Ankita Bahuguna). Though Dhara succeeded in busting the fake money and the bomb plans, she is in for a bigger task now. As we know, Shivank (Arjun Singh Shekhawat) is planning to marry Prerna by swapping himself with Krish. However, Dhara ended up kidnapping Krish and Prerna, but had to leave them when she found the parents of the fake groom and bride that she had got in, being at the wedding venue.

The complications will get deeper in the coming episode when Dhara will decide to get Krish and Prerna married at a nearby temple. However, Shivank will hear this drama and will do his needful. As we know, Shivank is also dressed in a similar get-up as Krish.

Shivank will fake using the washroom in Krish’s room and will send out Krish from his room. He will occupy Krish’s room and will put the sehra over his head. Dhara will come and tell Shivank that she is getting Prerna and his marriage happen at a temple nearby. Dhara will not know that the guy inside the veil is Shivank and not Krish.

OMG!! What will happen next?

Pandya Store as we know, is the Hindi adaptation of the popular South project (Tamil) with the same name. The show on Star Plus is produced by Sphere Origin and has Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and Maira Dharti Sharma playing leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.