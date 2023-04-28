Pandya Store Spoiler: Shweta plans Shivank's wedding with Prerna

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with Dhara (Shiny Doshi) getting into the wedding venue in the disguise of an old woman who is a mehendi putter. She has busted Shweta’s plan and has exposed the bombs and even the fake money racket that Shweta had planned.

Dhara had in fact removed the passports of Krish and Prerna from the bag that contained fake notes and saved them from the eyes of the police. The coming episode will see the family getting to know that Dhara is at the party in the guise of the old woman. They will be happy that Dhara has come to take part in the wedding.

The coming episode will also see Shweta (Ankita Bahuguna) and Shivank (Arjun Singh Shekhawat) working on their next plan. While Shweta dreams of getting married to Krish, she will start working towards getting Shivank married to Prerna. She will also get Shivank his wedding costume.

What is Shweta’s next plan?

Pandya Store as we know, is the Hindi adaptation of the popular South project (Tamil) with the same name. The show on Star Plus is produced by Sphere Origin and has Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and Maira Dharti Sharma playing leads.

