Pracchand Ashok spoiler: Ashok beats Sushim for touching Kaurwaki inappropriately

Colors TV’s show Pracchand Ashok produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. The show never fails to impress the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Kaurwaki comes up with an idea to save Ashok. While Ashok struggles to save himself from snake attack, Kaurwaki pulls out her dupatta and throws it towards Ashok. The latter ties the dupatta around his waist and Kaurwaki along with his brother and his friends pull it to save Ashok. Finally, the latter manages to climb up and gets saved from the snakes.

Sushim and Ashok compete with each other to become the next Yuvraj. However, Sushim knows that Ashok is loved by the ministers hence he can win via votes. Now, Sushim plans to buy the voters so that he gets maximum votes and he can defeat Ashok easily. Sushim shares his plan with Helena and she gets happy.

In the coming episode, Sushim and Ashok gear up to become the next Yuvraj. Meanwhile, Sushim comes to speak to Kaurwaki. During their conversation, Sushim touches Kaurwaki inappropriately. The latter lashes out at Sushim for his behaviour. However, he holds Kaurwaki and pushes her near the wall. Ashok witnesses this drama and gets angry at Sushim. He beats Sushim for touching his wife Kaurwaki inappropriately.

Prachand Ashok The series promises to be a captivating journey into the life and times of the legendary King Ashoka. It boasts a stellar cast, with Adnan Khan essaying the pivotal role of King Ashoka. Adnan, last seen in Katha Ankahee. Alongside him is the talented Mallika Singh, recognized for her noteworthy performance in RadhaKrishn.