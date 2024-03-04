Pracchand Ashok spoiler: Ashok exposes Bhadrak

Colors TV’s show Pracchand Ashok produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. The show never fails to impress the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Bindusar refuses to give Dharma the rights of being a queen and asks the servants to remove her crown. Ashok gets angry at Bindusar for breaking his promise and decides to break his promise as well of not seeing his son’s face.

Ashok goes ahead to tear of the curtain between him and Bindusar. However, before Ashok could tear off, Bindusar leaves the premises and Ashok fails to see his father’s face and vice versa. Ashok feels humiliated and angry. Later, Ashok finds his sister being held captive by Bhadrak and saves her.

In the coming episode, Bindusar gear up for Ashok and Sushim’s weddings. However, Ashok takes Sushim’s place and marries Kaurwaki instead of Devi. Soon, he reveals his face and Bindusar gets shocked. He decides to punish Ashok but the latter reveals the reason behind the same. He reveals how Kaling’s prince Bhadrak misbehaved with his sister and held her captive. Finally, Bhadrak gets exposed and Kaurwaki gets angry at him.

Prachand Ashok The series promises to be a captivating journey into the life and times of the legendary King Ashoka. It boasts a stellar cast, with Adnan Khan essaying the pivotal role of King Ashoka. Adnan, last seen in Katha Ankahee. Alongside him is the talented Mallika Singh, recognized for her noteworthy performance in RadhaKrishn.