Pracchand Ashok spoiler: Ashok gets angry at Devi

Colors TV’s show Pracchand Ashok produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. The show never fails to impress the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, everyone is shocked to see Kaurwaki with Bindusar. Subandhu instead blames Kaurwaki, suggesting that he knows the attackers are from Kaling, and it was possibly her plan.

Devi questions Kaurwaki whether she has been lying all this while, claiming to hate Ashok but secretly loving him, to which Kaurwaki defers to Devi’s opinion. Chanakya checks Kaurwaki and Ashok’s kundali and is happy to see that their union will save the future of Magadh. Later, Bindusar wakes up and thanks Kaurwaki for saving his life. Soon, Bindusar asks Kaurwaki to tell her wish and he decides to fulfil it. Soon, Kaurwaki asks Bindusar to give Dharma her right of being a queen. Ashok gets shocked to learn about Kaurwaki’s wish.

In the coming episode, Bindusar agrees to Kaurwaki’s wish and does Dharma’s coronation ceremony. Ashok, Devi and Kaurwaki get happy and celebrate the happy moment. Later, Ashok asks Kaurwaki to stay in Magadh and their conversation is overheard by Devi. She gets angry at Ashok for letting Kaurwaki stay and breaking his promise. Ashok gets surprised by Devi’s behaviour and lashes out at her.

Prachand Ashok The series promises to be a captivating journey into the life and times of the legendary King Ashoka. It boasts a stellar cast, with Adnan Khan essaying the pivotal role of King Ashoka. Adnan, last seen in Katha Ankahee. Alongside him is the talented Mallika Singh, recognized for her noteworthy performance in RadhaKrishn.