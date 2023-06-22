ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Pushpa Impossible spoiler: Sonal files a complaint against Ashwin

Ashwin for raises his hand on Dipti at her birthday party. Sonal learns about the incident and comes to the chawl to take Dipti away with her but she refuses. Sonal files a complaint against Ashwin in police station in Sony SAB’s slice-of-life show Pushpa Impossible.

Author: Manisha Suthar
22 Jun,2023 18:14:49
Loyal viewers of Sony SAB’s slice-of-life show Pushpa Impossible, produced by Jamnadas Majethia under Hats Off Productions, can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Rashi gets admitted to her favourite college, and Pushpa is very happy. But she is shocked and furious when she hears about Dilip’s donation of 25 lahks.

In the coming episode, Ashwin gets the feeling of being inferior in comparison to Dipti’s family and says a few hurtful things to Dipti as well at her birthday party. At the peak of his anger, he raises his hand at Dipti, leaving Pushpa and her in shock. Furious with Ashwin for raising his hand on Dipti, Pushpa asks him to leave the house. Later, Sonal learns about the incident and comes to the chawl to take Dipti away, but she refuses. Sonal files a complaint against Ashwin in the police station.

Will Pushpa get her son out?

Pushpa Impossible is the story of Pushpa Patel, a feisty, fun-loving, strong-willed, and self-made woman who sets out on an unconventional path to achieve a life of respect and dignity. Bringing alive the various shades of Pushpa’s colorful personality on screen is an ace actress and performer, Karuna Pandey. She is joined by a stellar cast, including Naveen Pandita, Darshan Gurjar, Deshna Dugad, Garima Parihar, and Bhakti Rathod.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

