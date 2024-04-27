Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Spoiler: Raj sees Poonam holding hands with Rajneesh; Raj gets shocked

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak the Colors television show produced by BBC and MAJ Productions has seen engaging drama with Sumitra (Pallavi Rao) starting to play her cards well to bring in a misunderstanding between Raj (Karamm Rajpal) and Poonam (Trupti Mishra). As we know, she is playing up on the age gap that persists between the two of them. She has instigated Kuhu against Poonam. Now, she has planted a young intern at Raj’s hospital by name, Rajneesh (Mohit Jhangra) as the pawn to separate them. We saw Poonam going with Rajneesh to a deserted house for medical treatment. Raj objected to it and told Poonam to not trust anyone.

The upcoming episode will see Sumitra telling Rajneesh to call Poonam on the pretext of collecting notes, to a cafe. Poonam will come to the cafe without informing Raj. In the meantime, Sumitra and Gunita will come to the hospital to take Raj home. They will deliberately pass by the cafe, where Sumitra will spot Poonam’s cycle and will tell Raj to pick her up too.

This will be when Raj will spot Poonam with another guy. They will be holding each other’s hands. It will be interesting to see if it is Poonam or another person wearing a similar getup as Poonam.

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Ep 65 26th April Written Episode Update

Raj fought with Poonam for going out with Rajneesh at night. Later, he sat her down and explained to her calmly about the fact that she cannot trust anyone so easily. Poonam agreed to accept Raj’s thought process.

What will happen next?

Starring actors Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles, the show chronicles the immortal love story of Rajneesh, a city-bred medical student, and Poornima, a resilient village girl; they fall for each other and unite with an eternal promise to stay together forever.