Sanam Mere Humraz Upcoming Twist: Vidhaan’s split personality disorder bothers Vidhi; Will she seek the family’s help?

Sanam Mere Humraz, the Dangal TV show produced by Masterstroke Productions, and creatively helmed by Pearl Grey, has Nitin Goswami and Kajal Sharma as the leads. The promo features a cute love story blossoming, culminating in marriage. However, the girl sees a shocking twist on the wedding night, where there is love mixed with hatred and aggressiveness. The promo has made viewers raise a lot of questions, which makes the concept all the more captivating.

There was ambiguity about why Vidhaan, the protagonist attacked his bride after maryring her. The episodes that have aired have finally revealed that Vidhaan (Nitin Goswami) is suffering from a split personality disorder where his split personality is that of a girl who is possessive about Vidhaan. The split personality of the girl does not allow Vidhi to come near Vidhaan and attacks her on the wedding night. Vidhi got a huge shock when she saw Vidhaan dressed as a girl, attacking her. The very next morning, Vidhaan showered all his love on her, which puzzled her.

The upcoming episode will see a scared Vidhi talking about Vidhaan’s problem to his mother. Her mother-in-law who will be aware of something going wrong when Vidhaan is in the company of girls, will vow to help her out. Vidhi will have to face the wrath of Vidhaan’s split personality in addition to being loved by Vidhaan.

How will Vidhi navigate this tough path?

