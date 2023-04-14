Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Sapnon Ki Chhalaang, is churning out the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Radhika tries to convince her parents to let her move to Mumbai for a job opportunity. Even after Radhika explains the pros and cons of moving, her father is adamant about not letting Radhika go to Mumbai, insisting on her taking up a job in Jhansi only.

Radhika confides her woes to her mother, Suman, after failing to persuade her father to allow her to travel to Mumbai. Suman feels empathy for her daughter, and she defends her in front of the entire family by stating that women have never participated in family matters. Soon, Radheshyam allows Radhika to go to Mumbai. Radhika arrives in the City of Dreams after convincing her parents

In the coming episode, Radhika gets late for her work while her brother takes a shower. Hence, she decides to go office alone and steps into the chaos of the city. Radhika gets ushered into the local train by a crowd of women. As she stands near the train’s doorway, phone in hand, admiring the city’s landscape, a rush of women at the station pushes her, and her phone drops. In a panic, Radhika looks for her phone in the sea of feet.

Will this demotivate Radhika on her first day at her job?

