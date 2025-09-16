Saru Serial Spoiler: Annapurna Exposes Saru As A Liar, Her Emotions Spark Curiosity

Saru, a Zee TV show produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen engaging drama with Saru exposing Anika as the culprit who tried to harm her. Chandrakant is left shocked, but he takes a big step and calls the police. The police arrive in time and arrest Anika, but Annapurna stops the police, making a shocking revelation.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 126 spoiler, airing 16 September 2025

In the upcoming episode, Annapurna exposes Saru in front of everyone, revealing that she is not her real daughter. She calls Saru a liar, leaving Saru heartbroken. As Annapurna leaves nothing for Saru, Kamini sends the police back and also asks Saru to leave the Bajaj house.

Saru comes to Annapurna expressing her concerns. She tells her that she has no idea what went wrong from her side, but still seeks Annapurna’s blessings and steps to leave the Bajaj house. At the same time, Annapurna’s emotions speak to her hidden pain and agenda.

Is Annapurna aware that Saru is the real daughter of Chandrakant?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.