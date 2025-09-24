Saru Serial Spoiler: Annapurna Fixes Ved And Saru’s Engagement, Anika Attempts Suicide

Saru, a Zee TV show produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen engaging drama with Annapurna telling Saru to make the Dandiya festival in college grand. Saru becomes a victim of Kamini’s cunning ploy. Goons attack Saru as she comes out of the Dhadiya festival. However, Ved saves her somehow.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 134 spoiler, airing 24 September 2025

In the upcoming episode, you will see Annapurna announcing to everyone that tomorrow is a good day, and they can plan Ved and Saru’s engagement. As Annapurna fixes Saru and Ved’s engagement, Anika is left shattered.

On the other hand, Ved makes a promise to Saru that no matter what, they will never leave each other. Ved gets close to Saru, sparking their romantic chemistry. However, Ved gets a message from Anika informing him about her suicide. As Saru and Ved rush to check on Anika, they find her body in the middle of the road, leaving them shocked.

Will this incident drive a wedge between Saru and Ved?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.