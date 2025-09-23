Saru Serial Spoiler: Goons Attack Saru; Saroja And Chandrakant Come Face To Face

Saru, a Zee TV show produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen engaging drama with Ved (Shagun Pandey) proposing to Saru (Mohak Matkar) that he loves her. On the other hand, Anika plans to separate Saru from Ved, and Kamini conspires to kill Saru, putting Saru in danger.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 133 spoiler, airing 23 September 2025

In the upcoming episode, you will see Ved arriving at the Bajaj house, where he sees Chandrakant outside. He tells him about the blast and the discovery of Saru’s mother. Chandrakant and Saroja come face-to-face, unaware that they share a connection. On the other hand, Annapurna tells Saru to make the Navratri celebrations grand this year.

Later, Saru plays dhandiya at the college celebration. Amidst the celebration, she steps out for some work, and Kamini’s goons attack her by hitting her on the head, leading her to fall instantly.

Will Saru lose this time to Kamini’s cunning ploy?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.