Saru Serial Spoiler: Kamini Plans To Kill Saru, Anika Gets Jealous Of Ved-Saru’s Bond

Saru, a Zee TV show produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen engaging drama with Saroja learning that Saru (Mohak Matkar) has come to her real father, unaware of the truth. On the other hand, Ved (Shagun Pandey) invites Saru on a date to propose to her, aiming to bring her into his life forever.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 132 spoiler, airing 22 September 2025

In the upcoming episode, you will see Saru leaving the house in front of Kamini. Kamini feels insulted and claims that Saru is going out of her hand. Kamini plans to kill Saru to get her out of her way. Saroja, hiding in the house, overhears Kamini’s ploy.

On the other hand, Sadu wears a black lehenga choli twinning with Ved. She looks excited as Ved calls her on a date. Saru and Ved meet, and in a romantic moment, Ved goes to propose to Saru. However, Anika vows she won’t let Saru and Ved unite as Ved only belongs to her.

Will Anika’s conspiracy separate Saru and Ved once again?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.