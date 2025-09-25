Saru Serial Spoiler: Saru Goes Missing During Engagement, Anika Traps Her In Deadly Ploy

Saru, a Zee TV show produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen engaging drama with Anika texting Ved (Shagun Pandey) that she is taking her life as she cannot bear the pain of being away from him. On the other hand, Annapurna fixes Saru (Mohak Matkar) and Ved’s engagement the next day.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 135 spoiler, airing 25 September 2025

In the upcoming episode, you will see a nail-biting twist when Saru goes missing during the engagement. Annapurna tells Phula to bring Saru downstairs for the engagement ceremony. However, Phula breaks the sad news of Saru’s disappearance. Ved is left wondering, while Annapurna is devastated.

On the other hand, Saru heads out to meet Anika. Anika traps Saru’s car in the middle of the road and fills the car with dangerous gas in an attempt to kill Saru. Anika looks happy while Saru struggles inside the car.

What will happen next?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.