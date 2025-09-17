Saru Serial Spoiler: Saru Senses Danger For Sadanand, Anika Takes A Big Step Against Her

Saru, a Zee TV show produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen engaging drama with Annapurna exposing Saru’s (Mohak Matkar) truth and throwing her out of her house. Ved (Shagun Pandey) is left shocked. Kamini’s happiness fuels Anika’s arrogance. Later, Saru leaves from the Bajaj house after biding farewell and apologising to Annapurna.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 127 spoiler, airing 17 September 2025

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see a high voltage drama and major twists as Saru and Ved decide to check up on Sadanand. However, as Saru comes to meet him at the hospital, it turns out he had already left the day before. Saru senses danger for Sadanand, who is actually kidnapped by masked men and kept in the dark.

Saru worries and wonders if Annapurna knows about this, so she rushes to tell her. At the same time, Annapurna is scared as her husband’s life is in danger, and this is why she targeted Saru with false allegations. As Saru and Ved come out, Anika takes a big step and taunts her, burning the poster of Saru, showcasing her cunning intentions.

Will Saru be able to save Sadanand and discover who is behind all the chaos?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.