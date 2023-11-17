Shukrawaar Ka Vaar: Drama unfolds as housemates face the wrath of megastar Salman Khan on COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’

After bringing a festive Diwali bash, the housemates of COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’ prepare for the explosive reality checks on ‘Shukrawaar Ka Vaar’. Tired of being misunderstood by the contestants when mentoring them, the Dabangg host of the show Salman Khan drops a bomb by revealing that he will preside over the vaar on a one-on-one basis. This twist is introduced because the megastar is enraged that several housemates have used his advice while raising muddaas and he calls them out for their insolence. To put an end to it all, the dapper host singles out contestants and invites them to the therapy room to help them navigate their journey on the show.

Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra, who are the talk of the town as #Munnara are the first to be on the receiving end of the megastar’s vaar. The host points out that everyone noticed Munawar feeling like he had been demoted after ‘BIGG BOSS’ changed his address from the Dimaag makaan to the Dil makaan. He highlights that Munawar needs to maintain his stand as the resident of the Dil makaan and warns him that if he doesn’t rattle the cage, he will not be able to get ahead in the game. Mannara interjects by saying that Munawar needs to be clear about his relationships and Salman puts her on the spot and quizzes if she is clear in her relationships. What relationships is the host hinting at?

Isha Malviya is not spared by the megastar, who underlines that her problem is that she seems like a spectator and doesn’t have rivals because no one takes her seriously as a contestant. The host captions her journey and reveals that she was in the limelight only when the focus of her journey was on the love triangle between her, Samarth Jurel, and Abhishek Kumar. Will Isha be able to bring substance to her journey?

The seriousness of ‘Shukravaar Ka Vaar’ is balanced by the cast of ‘Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan’, who are welcomed to the show as crazy and hilarious family members. The shenanigans and madness of the family members that have enthralled viewers for decades are on full display on the vaar stage. Bringing their signature humour to the show, the entire cast, and the dapper host groove to the hook step of ‘Naach Naach’, a hit song from the recently released movie. It will be interesting to see if the Khichdi family will enter the house.