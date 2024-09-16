Star Jalsa’s New Mega Serial: ‘Dui Shalik’ Brings Together Lookalike Actresses

Star Jalsa has unveiled its latest mega serial, ‘Dui Shalik,’ starring Nandini Dutta and Titiksha Das as twin sisters. The channel released two promos on Sunday, generating immense excitement among fans. The serial, produced by Crazy Ideas, tells the story of lost twin sisters entwined in fate.

Nandini Dutta, known for her role in ‘Ramakrishna,’ and Titiksha Das, famous for ‘Chachaputul,’ have often been mistaken for twin sisters due to their striking resemblance. Fans have frequently commented on their similarities, and now, they will share the screen as siblings.

The 10-second teaser offers a glimpse into the characters’ contrasting personalities. Nandini plays a karate master with a bold and fearless attitude, while Titiksha portrays a cowherd struggling against oppression. The promo hints at the traditional rich-poor divide, a common theme in Bengali serials.

Speculation surrounds the male lead’s identity, with rumors suggesting Arkaprabha, known for ‘Tomader Rani,’ might return to the small screen. However, his presence was not confirmed in the promo.

Fans have expressed enthusiasm for the serial and praised the casting choice. “You and Titiksha look the same. We would have been confused for so long. Great casting,” commented one fan. Another exclaimed, “You are twins!”

In addition to ‘Dui Shalik,’ Star Jalsa also released the promo for ‘Rangamati Tirandaj,’ which stars newcomer Manisha Mondal. The success of these serials largely depends on your support and love.

Which serial will leave a mark on audiences’ hearts? Now, time will tell!