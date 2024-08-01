StarPlus Serial Upcoming Twist 1 August: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Udne Ki Aasha To Maati Se Bandhi Dor

StarPlus shows continue to rule over the TRP charts with their engaging new storylines. We have gathered all the latest updates from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Udne Ki Aasha to Maati Se Bandhi Dor all in one place.

1) Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) and Savi (Bhavika Sharma) get engaged in a surprising turn of events. After Sai chooses Savi during the courtroom drama, Rajat and Savi decide to get married for Sai’s sake. During the engagement ceremony, Savi and Rajat act like angry birds, but for Sai, they come together. However, they forget to bring an engagement ring, and Sai gives them a friendship band. Savi and Rajat tie friendship bands on each other’s fingers. It will be interesting to see what new drama is coming up for the audience with Savi and Rajat’s marriage.

2) Udne Ki Aasha

In the upcoming episode, Sailee (Neha Harsora) and Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) become happy. Sachin collects a small amount of money and saves it so that he can get his vehicle back. Currently, he is using a rental vehicle, but he will soon be able to get his own. Later, Tejas and Roshini plan a honeymoon, and Sachin asks Tejas to return his money. During the conversation, Sailee and Roshini end up arguing, as Roshini insults Sailee’s brother just for money.

3) Maati Se Bandhi Dor

Vaijanti (Rutuja Bagwe) and Ranvijay (Ankit Gupta) come to the village, where they are known as a couple. After Jaya and Ranvijay’s marriage, Ranvijay participates in a running competition in the village. In the running competition, couples have to take their partner on their back and finish the game. While Ranvijay gets hurt, bringing Vaijanti from one side, Vaijanti takes Ranvijay on her back and wins the trophy. But Ranvijay gets angry with the poor situation.