Suhaagan spoiler: Bindiya misunderstands Samay during their first meeting

Colors TV show Suhaagan produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Payal explains Krishna (Raghav Thakur) and reveals that to earn money for his business, she opted to dance at the bar. Amidst this Krishna learns that Amma and Bindiya (Garima Kishnani) are also in the same bar. Meanwhile, Krishna’s brother lands in trouble as a few bodyguard start beating him.

Krishna comes to his rescue and fights with the bodyguard. Soon, the police come and arrest them. Krishna and his family get bail. The former gets angry at Bindiya over the entire matter. However, Krishna’s father rebukes him. After witnessing a lot of fights and drama, Bindiya decides to leave Krishna and his family. Hence, Bindiya ends her relationship with Krishna and leaves the house.

In the coming episode, Bindiya comes to her village and start a new life. Amma asks Bindiya to remove her mangalsutra and start a new life. Meanwhile, Bindiya cries and hides her mangalsutra. She opens the door of her house and witnesses Samay. Bindiya misunderstands him and gets angry at him for eavesdropping to their conversation.

Suhaagan stars Garima Kishnani, Sakshi Sharma and Raghav Thakur.

Also Read: The surprising twist to the character in Rabb Se Hai Dua makes it all the more interesting: Dheeraj Dhoopar on his entry in the Zee TV show