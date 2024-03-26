Television | Spoilers

Krishna gets drunk and confesses his love for Bindiya. However, the next morning, when the family questions him, he reveals having headache. Payal gets angry at Amma and Baldev for pushing Krishna to love Bindiya in Colors TV show Suhaagan

Colors TV show Suhaagan produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Krishna and Payal’s engagement preparations begin. Soon, a new drama unfolds when Payal shows Samay and Bindiya’s intimate moments photos to the family members. When Samay and Bindiya arrive, Shanti lashes out at them. Bindiya learns about the photos and accuses Payal behind the entire drama. She gets angry at Payal for morphing the photos and putting cheap allegations. However, Payal acts innocent in front of Krishna and the family.

Payal gears up for her engagement with Krishna. However, Krishna is upset with the engagement. The ring falls from Payal’s hand and Krishna tries to hide it. However, Bindiya reveals about the ring being beneath Krishna’s foot. Krishna attempts to pick it but he gets injured due to a nail. Payal fails to understand Krishna’s pain and tries to put the ring in the injured finger. Bindiya gets angry and slaps Payal for her careless behaviour.

In the coming episode, Krishna gets drunk and confesses his love for Bindiya. However, the next morning, when the family questions him, he reveals having headache. Payal gets angry at Amma and Baldev for pushing Krishna to love Bindiya and bring them close. However, Bindiya gets angry at Payal for talking ill for elders and scolds her.

Suhaagan stars Garima Kishnani, Sakshi Sharma and Raghav Thakur.