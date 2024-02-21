Suhaagan spoiler: Krishna fights with guards at the bar

Colors TV show Suhaagan produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Bindiya’s family member come and give the money to Bindiya. The latter takes the money bag and gives it to Krishna. She reveals how she sold her land and got the money for his business. However, Krishna refuses to take the money and asks Bindiya to stay away from his matters.

Bindiya and Amma learn about Payal dances in a bar and they decide to spy on her to prove the same to Krishna. Meanwhile, Krishna also lands at the same bar and witnesses a lady dancing with a veil. Soon, Krishna lands in front of the lady and she turns out to be Payal. Krishna gets shocked to see Payal dancing in the bar.

In the coming episode, Payal explains Krishna (Raghav Thakur) and reveals that to earn money for his business, she opted to dance at the bar. Amidst this Krishna learns that Amma and Bindiya (Garima Kishnani) are also in the same bar. Meanwhile, Krishna’s brother lands in trouble as a few bodyguard start beating him. Soon, Krishna comes to his rescue and fights with the bodyguard.

Suhaagan stars Garima Kishnani, Sakshi Sharma and Raghav Thakur.

