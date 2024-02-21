I am satisfied with the way viewers react to Kavya’s character in Anupamaa: Madalsa Sharma

Madalsa Sharma, who plays the role of Kavya Vanraj Shah in Star Plus’ Anupamaa is happy that the show has been rating well and topping the TRP charts. She is happy that her character of Kavya is having a good journey, and receiving appreciation. The post-leap story of Anupamaa has seen Kavya fighting for her daughter’s cause, and standing tall in front of Vanraj.

Madalsa says, “We have completed over a thousand episodes and the show is still number one. The secret of the success story of Anupamaa is that every character is growing very rationally and the evolution of the characters is very natural. I am grateful to the writers and the producer for it.”

The audience admired her character in the recent sequence where she stood up for women’s independence and empowerment. Talking about it, she states, “Yes, even I have got similar feedback. Moreover, our PM (Shri Narendra Modi) also stresses on the empowerment of today’s women. I am very happy and satisfied with the way viewers react to Kavya’s character. The reason is that the majority of women identify with Kavya’s life sketch.”

Anupamaa has taken the audience through a lot of ups and downs, and it has successfully managed to exhibit every character as well as the show in a new light. Sharing her thoughts on it, Madalsa avers, “Producer Rajan Shahi is known for his hardworking and sincere approach towards the storyline. He has done a tremendous job and reinvented the show.”