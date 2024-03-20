Suhaagan spoiler: Shukla family learns about Shanti and Baldev’s affair

Colors TV show Suhaagan produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Shanti starts liking Bindiya and believes that her son Samay is also fond of Bindiya and has feelings for her. She gifts a necklace to Bindiya and she happily accepts it. However, Bindiya accepts it because she calls Badi Maa to Shanti and out of respect, she fails to say her no. But Shanti misunderstands Bindiya and feels that she too has a soft corner for Samay.

Krishna witnesses Bindiya accepting the necklace given by Samay’s mother. He believes that Bindiya also has feelings for Samay and gets angry. Krishna also thinks of Samay and Bindiya’s marriage. In hit of the moment, he too holds Payal’s hand and announces his engagement with her. Payal gets happy and gears up for her special day.

In the coming episode, Baldev’s wife finds a love letter written by him to Samay’s mother Shanti and creates a big scene in front of the family. She claims that Baldev and Shanti have an affair. However, Baldev clears all allegations and reveals that it was before Shanti’s marriage post her wedding, Shanti has been only his Bhabhi. Bindiya supports Baldev and Samay and asks Baldev’s wife to trust wife.

Suhaagan stars Garima Kishnani, Sakshi Sharma and Raghav Thakur.

