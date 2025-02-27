Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Bapuji knows the truth; gets livid at Jethalal

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Bhide trying to nab Tapu and Jethalal’s game plan openly and expose them. As we know, in order to stop the wedding talks from happening, Tapu and Jethalal along with Sonu had caught hold of Raja Mastana who had donned the disguise avatar of an astrologer Chhotelal Bade Bazaar Wale, and had talked against the weddings. Now, with Bhide knowing the truth, he has asked Raja to come to the society at a specified time, in the same astrologer’s disguise.

The upcoming episode will see Jethalal and Tapu being horrified at what will happen in society. Soon, they will run for cover and will seek Taarak Mehta’s help to diffuse the problem. However, Bapuji will be made aware of Jethalal and Tapu’s scheming mind. Bapuji will come looking for Jetha and Tapu to teach them a lesson. It will be interesting to see how Bapuji will handle the issue.

What will happen now?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.