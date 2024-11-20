Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Jethalal makes a big announcement; will he be successful in this deal?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Mr. Dankiwala’s revelation happening with his desire to start his business all over again, which has closed down. The owner of Cooling King Company wanted Jethalal’s help in retrieving all of the fridges of his brand. He offered to pay a huge amount of 40,000 Rs for each of his fridges retrieved and also gave him an advance. Mr Dankiwala was earlier forced to shut his business owing to a family dispute.

The upcoming episode will see Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) using his business sense and putting it into action. He will think of a smart plan to get the attention of all the people who own Cooling King fridges. Jetha will suggest that they put an advertisement in the newspaper for the same. But Bagha will tell Jetha that we live in a social media age and need to place the ad on social media to get a huge response. Jetha will add to Bagha’s idea by telling them that he will offer to give a Ramsung fridge free for every Cooling King fridge received. He will talk to Bagha and Nattu Khakha about the profit he plans to make with this announcement.

What will happen next?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.