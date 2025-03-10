Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Tapu and Sonu get married; Bhide stands shocked

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Sony SAB has seen engaging drama with Sonu and Tapu being on the verge of getting married. However, Tapu made a mistake by paying for the garland, which brought about a notification in his father Jethalal’s phone, from which they tracked their whereabouts. As we know, Bapuji and Bhide were determined to get Tapu and Sonu married and started looking for prospective suitors. Sonu also got engaged to Abhinav in a fast ceremony at home. That was when Tapu decided that they would elope and get married.

The upcoming episode will see Tapu and Sonu’s marriage happening in the temple. Bhide, Jethalal and Bapuji will rush to the temple fearing the worst. But as they will enter, they will be shocked to see Tapu already putting the mangalsutra on Sonu. Seeing Bhide there, Tapu will quickly put the Varmala also on Sonu’s neck. It will be interesting to see how will happen now and how will everyone react.

What will happen next?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.