Tenali Rama Upcoming Twist: Rama follows Laila; will she be exposed?

Tenali Rama the Sony SAB television show produced by Contiloe Pictures has seen engaging drama with Timmarasu (Amit Pachori) being critical after being bitten by Laila (Pavitra Punia). We wrote about her planning an attack on King Krishnadevaraya, and asking him for a dance performance on the day of Rangpanchami. Her plan was to serve him after the dance act during which she would kill him. Though the King gave his consent, Rama (Krishna Bharadwaj) was suspicious of Laila’s acts.

The upcoming episode will see Rama following Laila discretely in the wee hours of the night. Laila will be on the verge of transforming herself into her snake avatar when Rama will follow her. Her eyes will turn blue, and her changes will be about to appear when Rama will be behind her. She will run and Rama too will be fast on his toes.

Will Rama see Laila’s transformation into a snake?

Krishna Bharadwaj reprises his role as Tenali Rama while Pankaj Berry brings alive the character of Tathacharya once again. The show also features new artists including Aditya Redij as King Krishnadevaraya and Sumit Kaul as the antagonist Girgit Raj. Produced by Contiloe Pictures, Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama will traverse the journey of the nobleman who navigated complex situations with his heart. His ability to relate to everyone, from royalty to commoners, made him a hero for all. Beyond his wit, Tenali’s empathy for the marginalized set him apart.