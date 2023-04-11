Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, has seen the engaging drama. As per the plot, Mandeep learns about Angad’s injury and rushes to see him. Mandeep blames Santosh and Sahiba for his injury, but the latter defends them. Later, Angad refuses to return home with Mandeep, which upsets her.

Later, Sahiba gets surprised after she spots Seerat in the house and questions about her sudden disappearance. However, Seerat blames Sahiba for her plight. Santosh and Ajeet blame Seerat for ruining Sahiba’s life and ask her to leave the house. However, Sahiba sympathizes with Seerat and tries to stop them.

Now, in the coming episode, Sahiba returns to Brar’s house. Meanwhile, Seerat asks her parents to accept her apology. However, they refuse and ask her to leave the house. Seerat promises not to forgive her parents for throwing her out of the house. Later, she tells Garry to marry her, but the latter refuses. Seerat breaks down.

Will Sahiba help Seerat?

