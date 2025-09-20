Tumm Se Tumm Tak Upcoming Twist: Anu excited about Arya’s London offer; Will Meera plot against them?

Tumm Se Tumm Tak, the Zee TV television show produced by Studio LSD, has seen engaging drama with Anu (Niharika Chouksey) and Arya’s (Sharad Kelkar) closeness, becoming a talk of the town in Anu’s vicinity. Anu’s parents were hurt by the talk and vowed that their daughter would not do any such thing. However, Anu’s father noticed a few changes in Anu, with her chatting with someone on the phone in the wee hours of the night and smiling to herself in broad daylight. On the other hand, Meera planned to create a rift between Anu and Arya by planting Neel at the office. Neel’s friendly behaviour with Anu started hurting Arya.

We wrote about Arya planning to take Anu to the World Trade Conference, which is happening in London. He will wish to tell that to Anu.

The upcoming episode will see Anu being excited about the offer given by Arya. She will see it as a means to develop her competence in work, as well as spend time with Arya. However, Meera will plot to stop it from happening.

