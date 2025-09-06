Ufff… Yeh Love ai Mushkil Upcoming Twist: Lata mocks Kairi; Kairi worried for Yug

Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, the Sony SAB television show produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media, has seen the return of Lata (Riddhima Pandit), creating a shockwave in the Sinha house. Yug (Shabir Ahluwalia) stood shocked on seeing Lata coming back. She entered the house with a few conditions, and Kairi (Ashi Singh) accepted them to save Yug from being arrested. We wrote about Mairi and Lata’s emotional reunion after years. We also wrote about Mairi announcing the grihpravesh of Lata along with Yug in the house. However, Yug stood his ground and told his family that Kairi was his wife.

The upcoming episode will see Yug threatening to get out of the house. All the problems in the Sinha household will make Lata happy. Kairi will be stressed with the developments in the house and will be worried for Yug. However, Lata will mock her and will impose her wicked ideas on Kairi. It will be interesting to see how Kairi will strike a balance in the house so that Yug is comfortable.

