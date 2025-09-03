Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Upcoming Twist: Lata stops Yug’s arrest; Yug refuses to accept Lata

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, the Sony SAB television show produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media, has seen engaging drama with Lata (Riddhima Pandit) saving Kairi’s (Ashi Singh) life when she was caught in the house on fire. Kairi requested Lata to help Yug (Shabir Ahluwalia) avoid getting arrested. However, Lata showed that she intended to make Yug suffer doubly. At home, the police came to the Sinha house to arrest Yug. Kairi entered with Lata and announced that the victim was actually alive. Yug was shocked to see Lata before him.

The upcoming episode will see Lata telling the police that she is alive and that Yug is innocent. In this way, Yug’s arrest will be avoided. However, Yug will deny having any relationship with Lata, and will be firm on the fact that Kairi is his wife. This will shock Lata. Yug will refuse to accept Lata as his wife and will be firm on his decision.

What will happen next?

Sony SAB’s show Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil is unlike any romantic drama and shines a light on the chaos that ensues when two different personalities come together under one roof. Meet Advocate Yug Sinha (Shabir Ahluwalia) – a brilliant, brooding lawyer who lives in Delhi with his three brothers and carries a burning disdain for women, rooted in a past shrouded in mystery and betrayal. The story revolves around Yug and Kairi (Ashi Singh) who often challenge each other’s thoughts about relationships and love. The show is produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media.