Vanshaj Serial Upcoming Twist: Oh No! Yuvika Shatters In Tears, Yash Recovers From Heart Transplant

The popular show Vanshaj on Sony Sab is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Rahul Kumar Tewary, and Gayatri Gill Tewary. The audience has seen major twists and turns during Yuvika (Anjali Tatrari) and Neela’s (Mohit Kumar) wedding. After Mudaliar’s cronies kidnap Neel, they remove his heart, leading to his death. Amarjeet receives the icebox, having Neel’s heart. Soon, the heart gets transplanted into Yash (Shaleen Malhotra), but the operation faces complications.

On the other hand, Yuvika and Mahajan family member eagerly waits for Neel until Vidur faints after taking a shocking call. While Yash’s heart finally starts beating after the major efforts. Simultaneously, Yuvika and her family discover Neel’s lifeless body, leaving them devastated in the tragic moment.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Yuvika unable to face the harsh reality, turning to hug Bhoomi tightly, shutting her eyes, and screaming Neel’s name in utter despair. Yuvika shatters in tears, finding this big news. The Mahajan family is devastated, with Bhanu supporting an emotional Vidur as they deal with the aftermath and the arrival of the police, who label Neel’s death as an accident but promise further investigation.

Among the crowd, a ward boy named Bhola, who seems to have crucial information about Neel, is searching for Yuvika. Meanwhile, Shalini, Sia, and Akshat support Yash, who is recovering from his heart transplant surgery. Shalini reassures him, while Sia and Akshat try to lighten the mood, though Yash contemplates living with a stranger’s heart.