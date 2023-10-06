Television | Spoilers

Vanshaj update: Haseena to become Yuvika's pillar of support after her horrific accident

Haseena steps in as Bhoomi's pillar of support in the absence of Yuvika. It will be heartwarming to see how Haseena assumes the role of a caring and nurturing figure in Bhoomi's life, much like a devoted daughter in Sony SAB's ‘Vanshaj’

Author: IWMBuzz
06 Oct,2023 13:15:22
Vanshaj update: Haseena to become Yuvika's pillar of support after her horrific accident 858855

Sony SAB‘s ‘Vanshaj’ has brought to the forefront an interesting storyline that cleverly mixes family conflicts, political plots, and the complex relationships within a rich business family, popularly called The Mahajans. Recently, the show has taken a captivating twist, as Yuvika (played by Anjali Tatrari) stumbles upon a shocking revelation about Premraj’s (Akshay Anand) mother, Devyani (Leena Balodi). During her encounter with Devyani, Yuvika is unexpectedly involved in a life-threatening accident, leaving her in grave danger.

Haseena Malik (played by Gulki Joshi) quickly reaches the accident scene and rushes Yuvika to the hospital. The doctors start treating her, and everyone in the Mahajan family soon learns about the accident. Bhoomi (Gurdeep Punjj) is devastated and rushes to the hospital. Bhanupratap (Puneet Issar) and Dhanraj (Gireesh Sahdev) suggest moving Yuvika to the Mahajan hospital, but Bhoomi disagrees. She worries that something suspicious might happen to her daughter, possibly like Prem’s death. Dhanraj tries to convince Bhoomi to change her mind, leading to an argument between him and Haseena. In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness how Haseena steps in as Bhoomi’s pillar of support in the absence of Yuvika. It will be heartwarming to see how Haseena assumes the role of a caring and nurturing figure in Bhoomi’s life, much like a devoted daughter.

But here’s the big question: Can Yuvika make it through this accident, and could there be more problems for her at the hospital?

Anjali Tatrari, who plays the character of Yuvika, said, “Yuvika’s life in Delhi has been a relentless journey of uncovering unsettling truths about her father’s death. The revelation of Prem’s true mother has shattered her trust in the Mahajan family. As Yuvika confronts a life-threatening accident, viewers can expect unprecedented sequences, bringing her closer to the mystery. Yet, the question remains: Will she reach her ultimate destination, or will another challenge arise from within the Mahajan family? The filming of this intense accident scene was emotionally challenging, and I hope our audience stays tuned to witness how Yuvika’s quest for truth unfolds.”

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Hiten Tejwani Proud To Be Part Of Webseries Revolution-Padhai ki Ladai S-1; Read Here 858478
Hiten Tejwani Proud To Be Part Of Webseries Revolution-Padhai ki Ladai S-1; Read Here
Hiten Tejwani steps into the shoes of Avinash Sharma; a tourist with a past in Kashmir in Sony SAB's Pashminna 856883
Hiten Tejwani steps into the shoes of Avinash Sharma; a tourist with a past in Kashmir in Sony SAB’s Pashminna
Yuvika's quest for truth intensifies with Gulki Joshi's entry as SHO Haseena Malik in Sony SAB's 'Vanshaj 856283
Yuvika’s quest for truth intensifies with Gulki Joshi’s entry as SHO Haseena Malik in Sony SAB’s ‘Vanshaj
Yuvika nears a breakthrough in her quest to find her father’s killer in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj 856186
Yuvika nears a breakthrough in her quest to find her father’s killer in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj
Exclusive: Jiya Rao to enter Sony SAB show Wagle Ki Duniya 856115
Exclusive: Jiya Rao to enter Sony SAB show Wagle Ki Duniya
A murder twist in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj as Yuvika’s investigation takes a shocking turn 854684
A murder twist in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj as Yuvika’s investigation takes a shocking turn

Latest Stories

Exclusive: Gaurav Sharma and Rohit Gujjar in Revolution-Padhai ki Ladai S-1 858866
Exclusive: Gaurav Sharma and Rohit Gujjar in Revolution-Padhai ki Ladai S-1
JACK & JONESxIWMBuzz elevate excitement for India Gaming Awards Season 2 858853
JACK & JONESxIWMBuzz elevate excitement for India Gaming Awards Season 2
Kundali Bhagya update: Rajveer confesses his love to Palki 858850
Kundali Bhagya update: Rajveer confesses his love to Palki
Junooniyatt update: Jahaan reveals Elahi and Jordan’s marriage deal truth 858848
Junooniyatt update: Jahaan’s accusations against Jordan backfire
When Sridevi Went Japanese For English Vinglish 858844
When Sridevi Went Japanese For English Vinglish
Mumbai Diaries Season 2 Review: Is Better Scripted Than Season 1 858843
Mumbai Diaries Season 2 Review: Is Better Scripted Than Season 1
Read Latest News