Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Dev confronts Hanumant; questions his act

Vasudha, the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions, has seen engaging drama with Hanumant taking Vasudha (Priya Thakur) to the temple, dressed as a bride. He intended to kill her and also himself. He bought all of her favourite commodities and sat in the temple to feed her prasad. He had mixed poison in it. Dev (Abhishek Sharrma) guessed that something was wrong and feared for Vasudha’s well-being. He searched for her and entered the temple at the right moment. However, Vasudha had eaten the poisoned prasad given to her by her father. Hanumant was about to eat it too, when Dev stopped him.

We wrote about Dev rushing Vasudha to the hospital. The doctors will tell Dev that Vasudha’s life is in danger. Dev will be shattered and will weep his heart out.

In the upcoming episode, Dev will confront Hanumant and question him on his right to poison Vasudha and try to end her life. Dev will claim that Vasudha is Dev’s wife and Chandrika’s daughter-in-law and that he has no right to kill her. Hanumant will not regret his act at all, which will make Dev all the more angry.

What will happen next?

Vasudha is a compelling story that delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds, promising a narrative unlike any other on Indian television. Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s character is played by Nausheen Ali Sardar while Priya Thakur is seen in the titular role of Vasudha. Abhishek Sharma plays the lead Devansh Singh Chauhan. However, presently, Nausheen has been replaced by Parineeta Borthakur. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.