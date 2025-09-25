Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Hospital drama to ensue; Vasudha gets critical

Vasudha, the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions, has seen engaging drama with Vasudha (Priya Thakur) accepting her fate when she learned that her father Hanumant had decided to kill her. Vasudha bid a teary farewell to Dev and even asked Chandrika to take care of her father and brother, and not remove them from their house. We wrote about Hanumant taking Vasudha to a temple to end her life. He made her dress up like a bride and gave her poisoned prasad to her. Vasudha ate it, and Hanumant too, was about to have it to end his life too.

The upcoming episode will see Dev (Abhishek Sharrma) coming to the temple at the right time to stop Hanumant from eating it. However, Vasudha will be critical and will be rushed to the hospital. The doctors will claim that Vasudha’s life is critical, and this will break Dev from within.

How will the hospital drama shape up?

Vasudha is a compelling story that delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds, promising a narrative unlike any other on Indian television. Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s character is played by Nausheen Ali Sardar while Priya Thakur is seen in the titular role of Vasudha. Abhishek Sharma plays the lead Devansh Singh Chauhan. However, presently, Nausheen has been replaced by Parineeta Borthakur. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.