Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Prabhat to accept Dev-Vasudha’s love; to show them their way ahead?

Vasudha, the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions, has seen huge drama with Prabhat (Sachin Parikh) suffering a heart attack, on seeing the shocking development of Dev (Abhishek Sharrma) and Vasudha (Priya Thakur) posing as a married couple. There were tense moments as Prabhat was being treated in the hospital. We wrote about Dev and Vasudha feeling guilty for being the reason for Papasa’s ill health. When Prabhat got conscious, Dev tried to talk to him about his love for Vasudha, but Prabhat did not want to talk to him. When Prabhat got discharged, Vasudha talked to him, and Prabhat was further shocked to understand that both Dev and Vasudha are in love.

The upcoming episode will see Prabhat being silent over it and not telling his wife, Chandrika Singh Chauhan (Parineeta Borthakur), about the truth. Dev will find an opportunity to talk to his father, wherein he will come clear about his love for Vasudha. However, Prabhat will remind him that Chandrika will never accept Vasudha as his wife.

However, with time, Prabhat will be the first person to accept Dev and Vasudha’s love and give them his blessings. He will also be a strong pillar of support for Vasudha in the future, where he will show her the way forward to get Chandrika’s acceptance.

