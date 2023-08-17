Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlaata Hai Spoiler: Abhir refuses to believe the truth of Abhinav's death

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhir being suspicious about his family hiding something from him. Ruhi and Abhir will notice that the study room in the Goenka house is being kept under lock and key for the last few days. We wrote about Abhir finding Abhinav’s mobile in between the heap of clothes in the cupboard. Abhir was sad when Akshara (Pranali Rathod) told him that his father had called when he was sleeping.

The coming episode will see Akshara’s dilemma over whether to tell Abhir the truth or not. Abhir will notice that Akshara is not putting sindoor on her hairline. He will be seen questioning her about the same. This will create more panic in the family, after which Akshara will gear up to tell Abhir the truth.

However, Ruhi and Abhir will end up opening the study room which was locked, and will see Abhinav’s photo with a garland on it. Abhir will be confused while Ruhi will understand the truth and will cry.

Abhir will question Akshara for the truth and this will be when Akshara will break the truth to Abhir that Abhinav is no more. Abhir will refuse to believe it and will refuse to listen to Akshara’s words.

What will happen to Abhir now?

