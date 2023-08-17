ADVERTISEMENT
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlaata Hai Spoiler: Abhir refuses to believe the truth of Abhinav's death

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Akshara breaking the truth about Abhinav's death to Abhir. Abhir will refuse to believe it. Read it here.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhir being suspicious about his family hiding something from him. Ruhi and Abhir will notice that the study room in the Goenka house is being kept under lock and key for the last few days. We wrote about Abhir finding Abhinav’s mobile in between the heap of clothes in the cupboard. Abhir was sad when Akshara (Pranali Rathod) told him that his father had called when he was sleeping.

The coming episode will see Akshara’s dilemma over whether to tell Abhir the truth or not. Abhir will notice that Akshara is not putting sindoor on her hairline. He will be seen questioning her about the same. This will create more panic in the family, after which Akshara will gear up to tell Abhir the truth.

However, Ruhi and Abhir will end up opening the study room which was locked, and will see Abhinav’s photo with a garland on it. Abhir will be confused while Ruhi will understand the truth and will cry.

Abhir will question Akshara for the truth and this will be when Akshara will break the truth to Abhir that Abhinav is no more. Abhir will refuse to believe it and will refuse to listen to Akshara’s words.

What will happen to Abhir now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Read Latest News