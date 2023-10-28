Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Manjiri misses Abhimanyu

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) feeling lost and depressed after seeing the behaviour of his own mother Manjiri (Ami Trivedi). As we know, Abhimanyu was shocked to know that it was Manjiri who deliberately got him arrested for a fraud case to stop his wedding with Akshara. Abhimanyu is not able to handle himself and that is when the Goenka family tries hard to make him smile. Abhimanyu later suggests visiting a healing centre and doing meditation there. The entire Goenka family plans to go to the centre to offer their services.

The coming episode will see Manjiri getting lonely and worried for Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu will not call her and this will make Manjiri worried. Manjiri will try to call her son but Abhimanyu will not attend to her calls. Manjiri will plan to meet Abhimanyu and will go to the Goenka house. She will be in tears when she will know that the entire family has gone on a trip. She will start to miss her son Abhimanyu. On the other hand, Abhimanyu will also be clouded by his mother’s thoughts and acts and will not be able to concentrate on his meditation.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1090 27th October Written Episode Update

Abhimanyu confronted his mother Manjiri who accepted the truth that she had got him arrested for a fraud case so that he did not marry Akshara. Abhimanyu was shocked and left the house without even reacting to his mother’s act.

Will the son and mother ever unite?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.